It has been another week of beautiful fall weather. My thermometer read 30 degrees Saturday morning. There was a little bit of frost on the deck. I emptied all of my flowerpots on Thursday while it was warm. Marc cut the peonies off so it is looking pretty “fall-ish” around here.
If you wonder why I haven’t mentioned golfing lately with all of these nice days, it is due to my being a little clumsy and falling down and as a result I have a skinned-up leg and a sore toe. I was walking on some loose gravel.
Allendale has lost another one of their own. We want to offer our condolences to Rita Glenn and family in the loss of her husband, Bill Glenn. Bill was just a super nice guy and certainly will be missed. May he rest in peace.
The Bowen’s from Worth brought in Jonathan apples and pears and someone brought in tomatoes this week. Thanks so much, it is all appreciated.
Our October “Potluck” is this Friday the 14th. Hope to see a good crowd. We always have lots of food and fellowship.
It is that time of year again when we renew our Medicare Part D plans. You have from Oct. 15 until Dec. 7 to make changes to your coverage for next year. Melissa Steele with the “Young at Heart Resources” at Albany will be at the center on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. – noon to assist you with any questions that you may have.
Bring a Medicare card and a complete listing of prescription drugs and dosing information. Applications for winter heating assistance, Medicare savings programs and SNAP (food stamps) can also be completed.
Call 888-844-5626 for any questions you may have.
OATS bus
I would like to remind you about the trip to Jamesport on Monday, Oct. 31 on the OATS bus. If you have any questions call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274 and she will be more than glad to answer them. The OATS bus will be going to Maryville on Oct. 19 and you can call Joan regarding that trip as well.
Joe and Sandra Marshall provided a cake and ice cream for Jack Cottrell’s 93rd birthday on Oct. 5.We all helped him celebrate, Happy Birthday Jack!
Come on in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.