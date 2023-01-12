GRANT CITY, Mo. — Our weather continued to be relatively good for the first week of January. Before you know it, it will be the middle of January already!
We took our Christmas tree down and the Nativity scene that was in the window and stored them for another year and Sharon Nonneman decorated the window for Valentine’s Day.
My son, Monte, and wife, Janice, were here over the weekend. He is a little higher on the pay scale when it comes to technical problems than Marc and I are, so I usually have a few things on my list for him to do. They wanted to go to Mission Possible because they hadn’t been there since it opened; they thought it was a huge improvement over the old place.
Edith Miller has been home all week with an upper respiratory infection, hoping she is better and back to the Center this week.
Our sympathies go out to the family of Gary Landrum. May he rest in peace.
We have lost so many people this fall and winter; it seems like every week we are offering condolences to someone’s family. It is my prayer that this slows down soon and everyone stays healthy.
The OATS bus will be going to Maryville on Wednesday, Jan. 18. It is a very good way to go shopping or do a doctor’s appointment, etc. The driver is very willing to take you wherever you need to go.
Joan Ford is also taking names for people that want to ride the OATS bus to St. Joe on Monday, Jan. 30. It is a very good opportunity to go shopping or maybe you have an appointment for that day. He will drop you off at the casino if that is something you enjoy. You couldn’t drive down there for $8 plus you don’t have to worry about the traffic or finding a place to park. If you are interested in going to Maryville or St. Joe, please call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274.
Don’t forget about our potluck dinner this Friday the 13th! You don’t have to be a senior to come to the potluck. Everyone is welcome.
Drop in anytime, our coffee pot is always on.