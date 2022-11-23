We have had some bitter cold weather this week. Friday morning I had 13 degrees; that is the coldest morning yet.
We got up Monday morning to find that we had around 3 inches of snow.
My dream of finally getting my roof replaced has turned into more of a nightmare due to the weather but with any luck they will be back to finish it this week while the weather is nice.
Whitey had his surgery on Monday, came home on Tuesday and came to the center on Wednesday. He wasn’t ready to run a foot race, but he never missed a day of being there. It is hard to keep an Olney down!
Marc filled my bird feeders and the birds are really taking advantage of it. I do get a lot of enjoyment out of watching them in the winter.
My son, Monte, came up to deer hunt this weekend and he got one Sunday afternoon. It was a nice 10 pointer.
Our “moving and stretching” class is going well. We had seven ladies join in Friday morning. A lot of it has to do with your balance, which is something most of us need, so that hopefully we won’t fall and break something and end up in the nursing home for a while. If you would like to join us, it is held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings and lasts for about 30 minutes.
The next trip to Maryville on the OATS bus will be Wednesday, Dec. 7, in case you need to do some Christmas shopping or maybe make a doctor’s appointment.
The OATS bus is a good way to do these things. It drops you off at the door, no worry about parking, picks you up at the door and you get to enjoy lunch out. For more information call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274.
Don’t forget, the potluck on Friday, Dec. 9!
Drop in anytime for a cup of coffee, game of dominos, shoot some pool, shop or just visit, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.