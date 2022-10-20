The trees are really turning now and they are so pretty. We have had some nights in the 30s but still nice days except that we are still very dry. We received a shower one day this week but only a ½ inch again. The harvest is in full swing and as I sit here at my breakfast bar there is a steady stream of grain trucks coming in.
We were so pleased with our turnout for our potluck on Friday. Wanda Lynch prepared the meatloaf and that big pot of gravy that everyone likes! The girls from Tri-County Health were set up to do blood pressures and they were prepared to give COVID boosters and flu shots as well. How convenient is that?!
We were pleased to have Jack Cottrill’s daughter, Lori, and her husband Rex Groom, as visitors. She told me that she was planning to go to Maryville or somewhere for lunch and she said “Dad said, ‘Oh no, this is potluck day at the senior center!’” Visitors are always more than welcome. I want to thank everyone on our board for all that they do to make our dinners a success!
Our November potluck will be on Nov. 8, Election Day. The regular day would be Nov. 11 and that is a holiday for us. We are going to serve “cornbread and beans” and we will start serving at 11:00 and serve until 2:00, and as usual it is a freewill donation. If you want to bring a dish, that would be great, too. We are still doing our “Moving and Stretching” class every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at 10:00 for 30 minutes. It is a good thing if you have problems with balance, which is fairly common as we get older.
One last reminder is about the trip to Jamesport on Oct. 31 on the OATS bus. If you have any questions or want to make arrangements to go, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274.
We will be serving our next “Biscuits and Gravy” breakfast on Friday, Oct. 28. We do serve pancakes too for those of you that have a sweet tooth. We serve from 7:00 to 9:00, come on in and try it.