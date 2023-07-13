GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have enjoyed some really nice weather for early July. We received some much-needed rain and some cooler days.
I enjoyed the Fourth of July. I just spent the day at home. There were a lot of people enjoying the free swimming at the pool. Randy Meek provided music all day and evening at the pool park; it could be heard all around. I thought our fireworks display was beautiful and we owe that to the Worth County Progress Org. and the Fire Dept. for putting it on safely.
There was a large donation of yellow squash left at our door one day this week. Thank you to the anonymous donor, we really appreciate it.
Joe Olney & Geraldine arrived this week from their home in Louisiana. He told me one time that he comes up here to avoid the hurricane season down there. I think his brothers see that he doesn’t get bored! Nice to have you guys back!
The OATS bus will be going to Maryville on Wed., July 19. If you plan to go, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274 before noon on Monday or there is a sign-up sheet at the Sr. Center. Joan reports that she has some new members and when you call her she will assist you in getting signed up to ride.
My graduating class of 1953 celebrated our 70th anniversary yesterday with eight out of the 17 that are left attending. We have always had a reunion every five years. We had 53 graduates in 1953.
To all of you who know Shirley (Hughes)Pierce, she was in my class and also was a Senior Center board member before moving to Florida. She was here for a few days. Her grandson, Jonathan, and his wife came with her.
Our potluck is this Friday and we are serving fried chicken. Come join us for lunch and if you can, bring your favorite dish, if you can’t, come anyway. It is a freewill donation.
Come in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.