GRANT CITY, Mo. — It was another week of hot dry weather. The forecast was for rain yesterday but it didn’t happen. The long-range forecast for this week looks to be dry.
It’s all about “Fireworks” at my house right now. Janice brought my great-grandson, Harris, with her this weekend. He is 4 and he loves being at Stateline with his grandpa. Lauren is coming today with Jay, my other great-grandson. He is not quite 2, so it is all new to him but I’m sure he will get right into it!
Ron Root brought in fresh green beans and cucumbers this week. We always appreciate getting donations of fresh garden stuff. Thanks Ron! I have been checking Marc’s garden and his green beans are about ready — lots of little tomatoes and I am really looking forward to having ripe tomatoes.
Joe Marshall, one of our board members, will be having eye surgery next week so he will be out of the Center for that and other appointments for a few days. We wish him well and hope he has a speedy recovery. Whitey’s cornea transplant was a success for which we are all very thankful.
The OATS bus will be going to Maryville on Wednesday, July 5. To make arrangements to ride, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274. You must let her know by noon on Monday if going on Wednesday.
The Worth County Progress Organization sponsored a golf tournament on Sunday, from which the proceeds will be used toward the purchase of fireworks for the city’s “4th of July” fireworks display. (The organization’s tournament provides funds each year.)
Come in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.