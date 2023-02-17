GRANT CITY, Mo. — February continues to be fairly nice, weatherwise. We did have some mixed precipitation and a little snow in the middle of the week.
There was no school Thursday due to the weather. It is our policy when there is no school due to the weather, the senior center will also be closed.
We will be closed Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents Day.
A tax service offered by the University of Missouri Extension Office will be doing free tax preparation for people who qualify. They will not file farm, business or other complex tax returns. This will be held March 8 at the Grant City Golf Course Clubhouse. To make an appointment, call 660-582-8101.
We served our first ever Baked Potato Bar at potluck on Friday. We think it was a success, we had lots of positive comments about it, so we will probably do it again sometime.
Our next biscuits and gravy Breakfast will be from 7 to 9 a.m. on Friday Feb. 24. Hope to see you there!
Come in and visit anytime. Everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.
HOW ABOUT THOSE CHIEFS!!