GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have had pretty nice weather all week. Today, Easter Sunday, Marc and I went to Monte’s in Kansas City for the day. The weather was beautiful and their dinner was awesome, plus I got to be with my grandchildren and my great grandchildren. It just doesn’t get much better than that. I hope all of you had a nice Easter as well.
We received more donations for our shelves this week. Again, we really appreciate all of you who donate because it really does help us pay our bills.
I contacted someone at the Young at Heart office in Albany to find out some information on the $8 charge to ride the OATS bus. If you are someone who is 60 years of age or older and feel that it is a financial hardship to pay the $8 to ride or you are no longer comfortable driving out of town such as driving to Maryville or St. Joe, you may qualify for a free pass to ride. You need to call Young at Heart at 660-240-9400 and they will help you get this done.
I went to exercise this morning and the center was a busy place: some were playing dominos and some were shooting pool and some of us were there for exercise. If you are not taking advantage of the center, you should come in and start enjoying the activities. If you want to just have a cup of coffee and sit and visit, that’s fine too!
This Friday the 14th is potluck day. We are having ham loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy and all of the good dishes that you bring and we fix to make the meal complete. I’ve noticed that pie is at the “top of the list” for many folks!
Tri-County Healthcare will be available to check blood pressures, etc., and Mosaic will be there from 10 a.m. to noon to help you create an Advance Health Care Directive and a Durable Power of Attorney — these are something we all need to have completed so that our families are not left to make the tough decisions. There is no charge for this service.
Come in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.