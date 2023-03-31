GRANT CITY, Mo. — It was typical early spring weather this past week. The days were cool but would have felt warmer if the wind didn’t blow every day.
The VFW will be holding their monthly business meeting on Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m. at the center.
The OATS bus will be going to Maryville on April 5 and 19. If you need to do some shopping for Easter, have a medical appointment, or just want to get out of the house and out of town, this is the way to go. To make arrangements to go, call Joan Ford at 660-254-1274. Joan has spent the last month in the Florida Keys but she is back and ready to help schedule the OATS trips.
At our board meeting on Friday we agreed to quit having the Biscuits & Gravy breakfasts through the summer months, so we will not have another one until October. We appreciate all of you who came for our breakfasts. We will look forward to serving them again in October.
We received another nice donation of items for our shelves. Someone was cleaning house and thought of us, thank you so much! Come in and look at what we have, it is priced right!
We would like to offer our condolences to the family of Bobby Allen who passed away this week. May he rest in peace.
We only had four in our exercise class this morning; would sure like to see more people participating in it. We meet three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. for 30 minutes.
Come in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.