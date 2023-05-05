GRANT CITY, Mo. — We had nice weather most of the week and it would have felt warmer had it not been for the wind. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I am ready for some wind-free days!
We continue to receive donations for our shelves for which we are very thankful. We had some really nice shoes — good brands, hardly worn, sizes 6½ and 7 — brought in this week. Things that we get tired of in our house may just be what someone else is looking for. We do have some greeting cards for 25 cents each. We try to have fresh eggs most of the time and they are $3 a dozen.
We would like to offer our sympathies to the family of Danny (Tank) Parman. His family and my husband’s family were neighbors for many years. Another one gone too soon. May he rest in peace.
You probably think that I talk about our exercise class a lot but it is so important for those of us who may have balance problems. Our instructor is Glenda Infante and she is very good at her job. From what I hear, a lot of the things that we do are what you might be doing if you were in rehab from a fall or maybe a hip replacement. It is nothing difficult and there is no charge and we do it three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 10 a.m. for 30 minutes.
Joan Ford found out today that the OATS bus could go to St. Joe one Wednesday once a month and still go to Maryville the other Wednesday. It would give you more of a variety of places to shop or doctor appointments. Contact Joan Ford at 660-564-1274 for more details.
Drop in anytime for a cup of coffee or just sit a bit and visit. Our coffee pot is always on.