GRANT CITY, Mo. — The weather has been nice and since March came in like a lamb I suppose it will go out like a lion! That may just be an “old wives’ tale!” We can only hope that it is.
I would like to thank those of you who have been bringing in some donations for our shelves. They are much appreciated. Some live plant starters were brought in today.
I got word this week that our nephew, Robert Stephenson, of Madison, Missouri, has passed away. He died suddenly so it probably was a stroke. He was only 64 years old. May he rest in peace.
I spotted the first robin in my backyard this week. That always makes me feel like spring is just around the corner. The geese have been going back north for a while now, and it seemed early to me, but maybe they know something I don’t!
We were glad to see Vivian Coleman back at the center. She hadn’t been in for two or three weeks. She had to get to feeling better because the kitchen towels that she makes and sells were in short supply!
We have a nice selection of books for those of you that do a lot of reading. We get several requests for Amish books so if you have any and would like to share them, we would appreciate it. Our books are just something that we offer as a free service. You can either read and return or donate books that you have that you are finished with.
We will be having our annual “Skunk Lunch” on Friday, March 17. This is a domino player’s thing — when they get “skunked,” they put money in the cup! We will be serving soups and sandwiches and desserts. It is a freewill donation.
We had a couple of new ladies join us for dominos on Friday afternoon; we hope they had fun and will be back. “Friday is Funday” at the center — cards, dominos, pool and always goodies to eat.
Our March potluck is this Friday the 10th. We are serving meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy and dinner rolls that are furnished by Worth County Care and Rehabilitation Center and all of the good things that go with it. Bring your favorite dish if you can or just bring yourself if you can’t.
Don’t forget daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 12.
Come in anytime, our coffee pot is always on and everyone is welcome.