GRANT CITY, Mo. — We sure can’t complain about our weather. Fifties in February!? In my mind when we get through February we are on the downhill side of winter.
If you missed my article in last week’s papers, it’s because I have been under the weather for a while with an upper respiratory infection. I wrote the article and thought I sent it but when I searched the paper for it, it just wasn’t there.
I missed the “Biscuits & Gravy” breakfast but the girls told me that there was a good turnout and we want to thank everyone who came and for being so generous. It is good to see our local merchants and people from our local businesses attending our potlucks and breakfasts. You know when you stop and think about it, there are very few places in Grant City where you can meet a friend for a cup of coffee or a Coke and sit and visit. When I was growing up here there were two or three cafes in town and two drug stores with fountains if you just wanted to meet friends and have a Coke or a cup of coffee. We want you to feel free to do this at the senior center. We are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and everyone is welcome.
A new cover has been put on the pool table; it looks really nice. All of the guys are enjoying the new table.
Four people went on the OATS bus to St. Joseph and they had a good time, I’m told. They made stops at Sam’s Club, J.C. Penney, Home Goods (replaced Bed, Bath & Beyond) and ate lunch at the Golden Corral before returning home.
They have finished the last 1,000-piece puzzle and have started another one. If you have some time on your hands and need to get out of the house, come in and help us put it together.
This Friday, Feb. 10, is “potluck.” We are planning a baked potato bar so if you want to bring a salad or a dessert, that would be great.
Come in anytime, our coffee pot is always on.