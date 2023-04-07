GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have lucked out so far with the extreme weather going mostly south of us, however, we did get some of it on Friday with hail and high wind. A longtime friend of mine, Mary Masters, daughter of the late Reverend Ted Masters, lives in Little Rock and she said she lived within a block of where the tornado did some damage. She was OK, but of course they were without power.
Grant City should be looking better soon. Every day I see at least one and usually more trailers loaded with junk going down the highway. These guys are making money and Grant City will look better, so it is a win-win situation for all.
We had a donation of the hardback “Reader’s Digest” books this week, so if you are someone that enjoys short stories like I do, they are a good choice.
If you or someone you know needs a space for a graduation celebration or a family dinner etc., the center has plenty of room and seating with lots of parking and all we ask is a donation. Give us a call at 660-564-2202 or drop by to check out availability.
Mosaic will be at the Sr. Center on April 14 from 10 a.m. until noon to help community members create advance health care directives in honor of National Healthcare Decisions Day. Individuals need to have a durable power of attorney and a health care advance directive to legally allow someone to step in and make decisions on behalf of the individual. This is a free event and the legal documents can be notarized and you will be given the original copy.
Our April potluck dinner will also be on April 14. We are planning to have ham balls and all of the good stuff that goes with them. We hope to see a good crowd. Bring your favorite dish if you can; if you can’t, that’s OK too.
Come in anytime. Everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on. HAPPY EASTER!!