GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Commission during its Dec. 19 meeting voted to put a three-percent tax on marijuana sales on the April ballot.
According to meeting minutes, commissioners voted unanimously to support putting the tax on the ballot. A majority of voters in the county would need to approve the measure in order to pass it.
A constitutional amendment approved by Missouri voters in November allows local taxing authorities to put up to a three-percent tax on all marijuana sales. The amendment legalized recreational marijuana sales in the state.
Recreational sales will be taxed at six percent by the state, with an additional three percent allowed for local taxing entities like cities and counties.
Other Worth County Commission notes
- The commission voted to table a request by the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board for funding. The commission will discuss it at its next meeting. At the mental health board’s meeting this month, members said they will ask each participating county commission for a contribution of seed money from each county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act fund allotment to help fund startup costs for the board’s activities.