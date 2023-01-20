GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Future Business Leaders of America has recently upgraded with the purchase of a brand-new remote-controlled drone, equipped with a 4K camera that is perfect for all of the school’s video capturing needs.
FBLA’s interest in drones stems from the Tigers football team, for which business teacher and FBLA sponsor April Healy, along with several of her students, began making hype videos to post online. Originally, these videos were captured through the use of a different drone, owned by senior John Galanakis. It was the use of this drone that sparked interest among Healy and her students.
“They just wanted unique video footage, and they kind of got into it,” Healy explained. “He brought it in and we took it out to the football field and took custom footage with it and discovered it was pretty fun. And it’s super — the quality of it, you can’t beat it, and it’s so smooth.”
Healy explained that ordinarily, when trying to capture action shots, for example, the person holding the camera would have to run along with the player. Consequently, the footage would be shaky without special stabilizing equipment.
With a drone, however, this obstacle was easily overcome. After spending some time using Galanakis’ drone, the club decided it needed one of its own — with a 4K camera, of course.
While the advantage of being able to capture clear, stable and unique game footage is something that Worth County R-III is very excited about, this is not the only use that the school has in mind for the new tech.
“For FBLA, they have this contest called Video Production Design, and this year’s theme was to produce a video that promoted something in your community, for teens,” Healy said. “Obviously the boys wanted to do a football game … so you have to have all this unique footage with different equipment, and so the drone met that qualification.”
While this project, along with the hype videos, was filmed using Galanakis’ drone, one of the first projects featuring the school-purchased drone was on a website designed by FBLA members Ali Brown, Taylor Sanders and Drew Welch. They partnered with Dan and Bobbi Gladstone, the owners of a unique grain bin rental property, to make a website promoting the location. With Galanakis stepping in once again to assist with flying the drone, the teammates are confident in their project, and are anxiously awaiting their contest presentation in February.
Aside from offering an incredible resource for the video production interests of the school and its students, both Superintendent Chris Healy and April Healy explained that the drone, and knowing how to use it, is an important thing for students to know, and can be applied in the real world in a variety of ways, from agriculture to real estate.
“The drone that was recently purchased provides another opportunity for our FBLA and digital media students to work on real world applications,” Chris Healy said. “Most FBLA projects are designed to mirror business projects that students will see as they begin careers. The drone provides a learning experience and another tool that helps our students be successful in high school and prepares students for post-secondary success.”
While FBLA covered a portion of the cost for the drone, the majority of the money was obtained from the Worth County Education Foundation, which is an organization that prides itself on giving Worth County alumni the chance to give back to the school and the community that “nurtured and supported them during their formative years.”
“The Worth County Education Foundation is a great resource for our students,” Chris Healy said. “Their ‘extra for all’ concept provides funds for our students via scholarships, help with classroom purchases, and co-curricular purchases. The education foundation works hard in reaching out to alumni to help keep them involved in the school community to secure funding for projects and scholarships that would not be possible without the education foundation support.”
According to both Healys, the classes, groups and the school as a whole are constantly searching for the tools necessary to provide the very best education and life preparation for the students of Worth County, and the school looks forward to the continued support of the Education Foundation.