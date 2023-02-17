GRANT CITY, Mo. — Several Worth County students will be heading to the state FBLA contest in Springfield after placing at the District 1 contest held Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Northwest Missouri State University.
According to a school news release, Worth County was well represented with 10 students qualifying for state in nine events.
Taking first place in E-Business were seniors Ali Brown, Taylor Sanders and Drew Welch. The prompt for this year was to create a website for a local rental property. The team worked with Dan and Bobbi Jo Gladstone of Worth to create a website for their renovated grain bins. Combining their website design skills with interior drone footage and the uniqueness of the bins themselves gave the team a leg up and they won districts for a third year in a row. Welch also took first place in the event of Database Design Applications where he had an hour to produce and populate a database requiring reports, queries and relationships.
The Digital Video Production team of senior Tucker Owens and juniors Ethan Frese and Lincoln Wake also placed first in its category. The team worked all fall on capturing football videos in all weather conditions and grabbed some unique field footage using a drone, a news release noted. After submitting the video, they presented to a panel of judges on their design and development process. Wake also won first place in his individual event of Word Processing where he had an hour to produce business-formatted documents ranging from letters, agendas and tables. Owens also qualified for state with a third-place win in an objective test of UX Design. Frese qualified with his fifth place in the category Computer Problem Solving.
The local FBLA chapter had two second-place finishes that also qualified for state.
Senior Hailey Adwell placed second in Website Design where she showcased her business, Hailey Adwell Designs, and presented her website to a panel of judges. Adwell’s website includes several years of her design work and the judges were impressed that she used her actual business as her website project.
Also placing second at districts in their first year of FBLA were freshmen Brayden Combs, Lucas Frisch and Andrew Griffin. They took on the event of Public Service Announcement in which they had to produce a 30-second video regarding a teen social issue and then present to judges on their planning, design and development process behind the video. The boys chose the topic of teen screen addiction and made a cartoon PSA where a 911 call from a concerned parent turned out to be a screen-addicted zombie.
Teams are currently fine-tuning their projects for state submission and will travel to Springfield, Missouri, from April 16-18. FBLA will help out at the PTO carnival in early March. Then, on March 9, FBLA will take a field trip to Urban Air in Des Moines and will also volunteer two hours at Meals from the Heartland. FBLA officers are currently deciding on ideas for fundraising to generate funds for state and potentially national competitions.
In other business department news, the Website Design class is almost ready to start taking on clients who need a website built for them. If you would like a website, please reach out to April Healy at ahealy@wc.k12.mo.us.