Tucker Owens, Senior
My future plan is to become a famous or well-known musician and travel around the world with my music.
Ali Brown, Senior
My name is Ali Brown and I attend Worth County R-3 High School. I am the daughter of Rodney and Dawn Brown. I will be attending Missouri Western State University in the fall, and majoring in Nursing. After earning my Bachelors of Science Degree and becoming a Registered Nurse. I plan on becoming a travel nurse or furthering my education and becoming a nurse anesthetist.