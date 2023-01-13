Owens, Brown

Tucker Owens, Senior

My future plan is to become a famous or well-known musician and travel around the world with my music. 

Ali Brown, Senior

My name is Ali Brown and I attend Worth County R-3 High School. I am the daughter of Rodney and Dawn Brown. I will be attending Missouri Western State University in the fall, and majoring in Nursing. After earning my Bachelors of Science Degree and becoming a Registered Nurse. I plan on becoming a travel nurse or furthering my education and becoming a nurse anesthetist.

