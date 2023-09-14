GRANT CITY, Mo. — On Sept. 14,1973, a group of women from across Worth County met for the very first time as the board of directors for the Worth County Senior Center.
Those members consisted of Rubye McNeese from Denver, Bertha Milligan from Sheridan, Gail Wilkinson from Allendale, Anna Hunt from Worth and Erlene Yates from Grant City. These five women were the pioneers of a beloved Worth County organization which is still very much at the center of the community 50 years later.
In 2005, the board discontinued its contract with the then-Northwest Missouri Agency on Aging — now Young at Heart Resources — which meant that the senior center no longer received federal funding. Since then, the center has been kept up and running by donations and fundraising opportunities, such as the donated goods for sale on its shelves.
The senior center is a hub of activity and socialization for people of all ages, and many people use the building to host events, such as family reunions or graduation parties.
“I think the atmosphere is just wonderful,” said center visitor Kimberly Rigg. “It’s very good for the community.”
The center offers a range of activities, from shooting pool and quilting to exercise classes. Pool is a very popular pastime among the men who frequent the center, as told by long-time participants Joe Marshall and Jack Cottrell.
“I like to play pool, drink coffee. I like to get around the old guys and tell lies,” Marshall said.
“I like to make up lies, visit with people. I watch them play pool,” Cottrell added.
Outside of the social and entertainment activities the center provides, it also gives many people opportunities that they might not have on their own.
The OATS bus comes to town and takes passengers to Maryville, and occasionally St. Joseph, as many of them are unable to drive themselves. While there, they are able to go shopping, attend doctor’s appointments — whatever they need to do.
Another example of these opportunities is found in Wanda Lynch, who spoke with the Times-Tribune during the center’s monthly potluck, at which she served beef and noodles that she’d made entirely from scratch, requiring at least a couple days of preparation before the event.
Lynch was a cook at the Old Towne Café in Allendale for 31 years. After she retired, senior center board president Barbara Stephenson contacted her, and asked if she would cook for the center. Being able to cook for people and share her skills gives Lynch “immense pleasure,” she said, and her cooking has been known to bring in quite a crowd. According to Lynch, more than 60 people showed up to one potluck dinner just to try her meatloaf.
“I’ve made meatloaf, fried chicken. I cook the Thanksgiving meal,” Lynch said. “I like to cook, this is my happy place.”
As it has been for many across the community for 50 years.