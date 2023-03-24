Worth County Buildings - Worth County R-II JH HS
GRANT CITY, Mo. — The following are notes from the March 15 meeting of the Worth County R-III Board of Education according to a summary from the school district:

  • The board approved a contract for new heating in the ag shops.
  • The district will begin accepting bids to paint exterior metal on the elementary building.
  • The district has applied for a $1.8 million energy improvement grant and has advanced through the first round of application screening.
  • The next board meeting is scheduled for April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Personnel

  • Offered renewal contracts to all current teachers for 2023-24.
  • Offered a teacher contract to Cody Green for 2023-24.
