GRANT CITY, Mo. — The following are notes from the March 15 meeting of the Worth County R-III Board of Education according to a summary from the school district:
- The board approved a contract for new heating in the ag shops.
- The district will begin accepting bids to paint exterior metal on the elementary building.
- The district has applied for a $1.8 million energy improvement grant and has advanced through the first round of application screening.
- The next board meeting is scheduled for April 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Personnel
- Offered renewal contracts to all current teachers for 2023-24.
- Offered a teacher contract to Cody Green for 2023-24.