GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County R-III School District will be hosting its annual Veterans Day program from 2-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the high school gymnasium.
Veterans and their family members and the community are invited to attend this patriotic celebration and remembrance of veterans. Guests are asked to park in the south parking lot and enter the school through the south vestibule entrance located between the cafeteria and library.
The winning local VFW Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essays will be announced at the program.
In addition, the Tiger Marching Band will play several patriotic songs.
The elementary classes are creating thank-you notes and posters for the celebration, and they are also preparing a couple of choir songs to perform.
The high school FACS classes will be serving light refreshments following the program.
The school is currently accepting nominations for its Wall of Honor until Friday, Nov. 4.
Currently, the wall has over 300 veteran biographies. Anyone interested in adding a veteran to the Wall of Honor, or who has any questions about the wall, should contact Julia Wideman at jwideman@wc.k12.mo.us.