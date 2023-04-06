GRANT CITY, Mo. — In preparation for the upcoming school year (2023-2024), Worth County R-III elementary school staff will hold a meeting on April 12 in the elementary multipurpose room for incoming kindergarten parents.
According to a letter from Superintendent Chris Healy, children who will be attending kindergarten in the fall are welcome to attend as well. Jamie Degase, the PAT Director, will have activities for the kids to work on while adults are attending the meeting.
Parents with children who will be 5 years old before Aug. 1, 2023, are invited to attend the parent meeting during which they will receive a packet of information, meet their child’s teacher and some of the school staff. Those who did not receive an email with the registration information should contact Anita McClellan, the elementary secretary, at 660-564-3320. Anyone who has not registered online will have the opportunity to do so at the meeting.
Parents will need to bring copies of their child’s birth certificate, Social Security number, proof of residency, parent photo ID and immunization record.
Elementary principal Chuck Borey, kindergarten teachers Allie Rush and Brittany Schlapia, counselor Amanda Pottorff and McClellan will be available to answer any questions, and health aide Amanda Campbell will be on hand to let parents know if their child needs any more immunizations.
Kindergarten readiness screenings will also be held on Friday, April 14. Each screening will take approximately 45 minutes per student. Parents should contact McClellan to confirm, reschedule or to make an appointment if no letter was received.