GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County R-III Board of Education called a special meeting on June 1 to discuss matters of food service for the upcoming school year, which ended in the decision to partner with the company Lunchtime Solutions.
Superintendent Healy told the Tribune that the district is operating in the red when it comes to food service, as is the standard for school districts across the U.S. While there will still be a projected loss of $6,000 for the upcoming year, this recent decision is projected to save the district $60,000 on food service.
“This cost savings will help offset increasing operating costs for the district and to maintain our food service equipment,” Healy said.
Lunchtime Solutions is a food service company based in South Dakota. According to the company’s website, Lunchtime Solutions professionally manages food service operations for schools throughout the Midwest, and has been since the company first started in 1997. It has been a popular choice for other northwest Missouri school district as well, including several in Nodaway County.
“Other factors that were taken into consideration were food menu options: Two entree options daily instead of one and continued fruit and veggie bar,” Healy said.
According to its website, Lunchtime Solutions also offers a variety of food education programs that schools can choose to participate in, such as field trips to local farmers, as well as a “SchoolYard Garden” program. The latter consists of the company offering to pay the startup costs of seed and fertilizer so that schools can start their own gardens and integrate their own crops into the lunch menu. The company says the program functions to “complete the circle of learning regarding truly sustainable food practices.”
Lunchtime Solutions and Worth County R-III are still in the process of working out a contract.
“They work well with school districts and provide many options that are listed on their website,” Healy said, “We haven’t had discussions to clarify any of those options yet. They will continue to work with the district using Mo Beef Kids and provide that cost savings to the district.”