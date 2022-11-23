GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County R-III Board of Education discussed and eventually declined to add volleyball to the Worth County sports schedule at its regular meeting on Nov. 16.
Board members decided that, at this time, the resources and interest level were not sufficient to add volleyball. Although a motion was made, it died due to lack of a second, meaning volleyball will not be added. Comparing the outpouring of support for the recent addition of baseball, the board didn’t hear of nearly as much interest in adding volleyball. Currently there are no GRC West schools that offer both softball and volleyball. A member of the audience didn’t believe any student would choose volleyball over softball.
The board took Title IX requirements into consideration, which include how many female students the district has compared to males and the participation percentage of each gender, and district officials determined that turning down volleyball would not be a violation.
Other News
- New video locks have been installed in the elementary and high school, as well as the library, which means all doors will now be locked during the day.
- Eye Candy Graphics, of St. Joseph, wrapped the football trailer with a new Worth County logo.
- The Career Technical Education program evaluation was approved by the board.
- The board announced the election for three board seats, which is to be held on April 5, 2023. The seats will be held for a three-year term.
- Jon Adwell, the Worth County R-III principal for the past 11 years, plans to retire at the end of the school year. The board accepted his resignation and will discuss a search for his replacement at the December board meeting.
- Marceline and Brookfield will join Worth County’s GRC Conference.
- The board’s next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.