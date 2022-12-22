GRANT CITY, Mo. — The following are notes from the Dec. 15 meeting of the Worth County R-III School District Board of Education:
DESE district report cards were released, showing Worth County students with more Proficient and Advanced scores than the state average and fewer Basic and Below Basic scores than the state average.
Food service and transportation program reviews were approved.
The board approved of the bank depository bid specifications, which are due by 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023.
Offered principal position to Josh Smith, who is currently the activities director, curriculum director and a teacher at the district.