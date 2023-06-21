GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County R-III alumni are invited to attend a reunion on June 26 in the high school cafeteria.
The event will begin with a carry-in lunch at 12:30 p.m. Drinks and table service will be provided. A program featuring Tucker Owens, Class of 2023, will start at 1:45, followed by the keynote speaker, Jason Davidson, Class of 1997.
According to a news release, Davidson grew up about two miles east of Allendale near the part of the county commonly known as “The Nation.” His parents, William and Sherry Davidson, still live in Worth County.
Following high school, Davidson attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville and graduated with a degree in communications.
While still attending Northwest, Davidson began his career in television at KQ2 in St. Joseph. Other stops at local TV stations included helping Fox 26 in St. Joseph sign on the air in 2012, and four years working at KMBC in Kansas City.
In December of 2019, Davidson founded his own full-service advertising agency, which he still operates. He is about 40 commercials short of having produced 5,000 commercials in his career.
In 2020, he also co-founded the Worth County Chronicle to help document the county’s history.
Today, Davidson lives in Kansas City with his pets. His hobbies include playing pool, golfing and researching historical stories. He still enjoys making his way back to Worth County when he gets the opportunity.