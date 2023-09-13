TT In the News

Worth County land transfers: August 2023

Aug. 1

  • Rodney and Candace Martin to Larry G Marcum Revocable Trust — See Record

Aug. 7

  • Ursula Peterhansel to Christina and William Hazelton — See Record

Aug. 11

  • Clark and Helen Stabe to Clark and Helen Stabe — N 1/2 of NW 1/4 S-36 T-66 R-31

Aug. 15

  • Nancy and Russell Burns to Benjamin and Camille Siegrist — See Record
  • Tammy Summa to Timothy and Udana Summa — See Record

Aug. 18

  • Coffelt Land Title to Coffelt Land Title — See Record

Aug. 21

  • Anthony and Beth Steinhauser to Jay and Renae Sweet — Lot 5 Block 22 Kerr Third Addition

Aug. 22

  • Z Farms LLC to Scott and Jeanette Eichhorn — See Record

Aug. 23

  • Rodney and Candace Martin to Cynthia Luck — See Record

Aug. 25

  • Goldie F Troutwine and Stephen Troutwine to Goldie F Troutwine, Stephen Troutwine, Twila Gregg, Cecil Troutwine — See Record
