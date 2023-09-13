Worth County land transfers: August 2023
Aug. 1
- Rodney and Candace Martin to Larry G Marcum Revocable Trust — See Record
Aug. 7
- Ursula Peterhansel to Christina and William Hazelton — See Record
Aug. 11
- Clark and Helen Stabe to Clark and Helen Stabe — N 1/2 of NW 1/4 S-36 T-66 R-31
Aug. 15
- Nancy and Russell Burns to Benjamin and Camille Siegrist — See Record
- Tammy Summa to Timothy and Udana Summa — See Record
Aug. 18
- Coffelt Land Title to Coffelt Land Title — See Record
Aug. 21
- Anthony and Beth Steinhauser to Jay and Renae Sweet — Lot 5 Block 22 Kerr Third Addition
Aug. 22
- Z Farms LLC to Scott and Jeanette Eichhorn — See Record
Aug. 23
- Rodney and Candace Martin to Cynthia Luck — See Record
Aug. 25
- Goldie F Troutwine and Stephen Troutwine to Goldie F Troutwine, Stephen Troutwine, Twila Gregg, Cecil Troutwine — See Record