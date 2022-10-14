September 7, 2022

Roy and Judy Claypool to Victoria Ross – See Record

Roy and Judy Claypool to Jon Claypool – See Record

Roy and Judy Claypool to Jon Claypool – See Record

September 8, 2022

Roy and Judy Claypool to Brennen Claypool – SW1/4 of the SE1/4 Sec 11-65-31

Roy and Judy Claypool to Victoria Ross – SE1/4 of the SW1/4 Sec 11-65-31

Mary Beth Taute to Diania Sanders – Lots 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 Blk 1 Drummonds Addition to Grant City

September 9, 2022

Travis Troutwine Jr. to Rilee Jo Johnson and Marcia Lyn Beagle – All Lots 7, 8, Blk 2 Campbell’s Addition to Grant City

September 12, 2022

Judy and Roy Claypool to Stefanie Rush – See Record

Judy and Roy Claypool to Jon Claypool – See Record

September 12, 2022

Lloyd Pauley to Lloyd J. Pauley Revocable Trust – See Record

September 13, 2022

Jack O. and Marjorie L. Parker Revocable Trust to Kyle and Melissa Meyer – See Record

September 14, 2022

William Francis Calhoun Revocable Trust to Brian and Katheryn Hall – Lot 3 Blk 7

September 16, 2022

Victoria Ross to PBR Farms, LLC – See Record

September 19, 2022

Tanaya Lynn and Garrett Alan Winther to William Wilson – Lots 7, 8 Blk 14

Corena King Revocable Trust to Bett and Carrie Dannar – See Record

September 22, 2022

James G. and Kathy Ray to Jason Taimoor Nana – See Record

September 26, 2022

Gregory D. and Julie M. Younger Family Revocable Trust to Douglas Still, Joel Van Den Hout and Steve Lett – See Record

Jorge A. Calvo, Jesenia Amand Calvo to Bradley J. Bruggink Revocable Living Trust – See Record

0
0
0
0
0

Tags