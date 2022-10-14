September 7, 2022
Roy and Judy Claypool to Victoria Ross – See Record
Roy and Judy Claypool to Jon Claypool – See Record
Roy and Judy Claypool to Jon Claypool – See Record
September 8, 2022
Roy and Judy Claypool to Brennen Claypool – SW1/4 of the SE1/4 Sec 11-65-31
Roy and Judy Claypool to Victoria Ross – SE1/4 of the SW1/4 Sec 11-65-31
Mary Beth Taute to Diania Sanders – Lots 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 Blk 1 Drummonds Addition to Grant City
September 9, 2022
Travis Troutwine Jr. to Rilee Jo Johnson and Marcia Lyn Beagle – All Lots 7, 8, Blk 2 Campbell’s Addition to Grant City
September 12, 2022
Judy and Roy Claypool to Stefanie Rush – See Record
Judy and Roy Claypool to Jon Claypool – See Record
September 12, 2022
Lloyd Pauley to Lloyd J. Pauley Revocable Trust – See Record
September 13, 2022
Jack O. and Marjorie L. Parker Revocable Trust to Kyle and Melissa Meyer – See Record
September 14, 2022
William Francis Calhoun Revocable Trust to Brian and Katheryn Hall – Lot 3 Blk 7
September 16, 2022
Victoria Ross to PBR Farms, LLC – See Record
September 19, 2022
Tanaya Lynn and Garrett Alan Winther to William Wilson – Lots 7, 8 Blk 14
Corena King Revocable Trust to Bett and Carrie Dannar – See Record
September 22, 2022
James G. and Kathy Ray to Jason Taimoor Nana – See Record
September 26, 2022
Gregory D. and Julie M. Younger Family Revocable Trust to Douglas Still, Joel Van Den Hout and Steve Lett – See Record
Jorge A. Calvo, Jesenia Amand Calvo to Bradley J. Bruggink Revocable Living Trust – See Record