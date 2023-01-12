November 1, 2022
Joann Latham to Dustin Wiley – S 21 Ft Lot 5 and all of Lot 8 Blk 6 Frakes and Miller Addition to Grant City
November 3, 2022
Wretha W. Terry, JanNell and Bob Simpson, Paul and Norina Saltarin Solano Terry, Drue Terry and Steve DaSilva to Mark W. and Linda G. Terry – NE1/4 NW1/4 and E1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 20-65-30, Containing 60 Acres MOL
November 4, 2022
Lucinda I. Stine Revocable Trust to LIS Family LLC – NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-66-32
Gregory Powers to Greg Powers Revocable Trust – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 Blk 1 First Addition and N1/2 Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 Blk 1 First Addition, Grant City
November 14, 2022
City of Sheridan to Sur Gro Food Company – See Record
Kevin Lyle and Tyanna Sue Meek to Randy Dean Meek – See Record
Randy Dean and Kristine M. Meek to Kevin Lyle Meek – See Record
Donald L. and Eva Darlene Jay Revocable Trust to Donald L. and Eva Darlene Legacy Trust – See Record
Travis and Shelly Troutwine, Tyson Troutwine, Tiffany and Kayla Troutwine to Johnathan, Mary Jo and Tuker Riley – See Record
November 15, 2022
Glenn and Kandi Hughes to Brian and Amber Monticue – See Record
November 16, 2022
Kyle and Melissa Meyer to Patrick Allen and Roberta Sue Hardy, Brett Allen and Stephanie Danielle Hardy, Barton Cole and Peggy Lynn Hardy, Bradley Paul and Vicky Lynn Hardy – See Record
November 18, 2022
Joshua Taimoor Nana to Grand Oak Ranch, LLC – See Record
November 28, 2022
Findley Boys Partnership, Dalland and Donald Findley to Dallas and Jackie Findley
Sur-Gro Plant Food Company to Sur-Gro Sheridan LLC – See Record
November 29, 2022
Ralph Kobbe to Kevin Kobbe – Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 Blk 2 Kerr’s First Addition, except that Part of Lot 4 Deeded to the State of Missouri for Hwy 169
Akard Farms, Inc. to Richard and Jane Wolf – See Record
December 1, 2022
James G. and Kathy R. Ray to Brett and Amanda Gilland – All the West of the NW1/4 Sec 43-66-31
Corena King Revocable Trust to Dennis E. Schlake Trustee of the Dennis E. Schlake Trust – NW1/4 Sec 13-65-32
Corena King Revocable Trust to Charles Dearman – See Record
Corena King Revocable Trust to Galen Kemery, Valerie Kemery and Lane Kemery – See Record
December 2, 2022
Corena King Revocable Trust to Benjamin and Camile Seigrist – SW1/4 Sec 27-65-32
Corena King Revocable Trust to Benjamin and Camile Seigrist – See Record
December 6, 2022
J. Corey and B. Alison Kraus, Nick and Carole Kraus to Jared and Brecklyn Findley – See Record
December 7, 2022
Patricia Sanders to Clyde Thrashe Family Farm LLC – See Record
December 8, 2022
Sammy Schneider and Julie Straight to Julie Straight – S1/2 Lot 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 Blk 1 First Addition to Worth
December 12, 2022
Hector Charles Torres and Sandra Kay Fletchall to Cody and Tonya Mullock – See Record
December 13, 2022
Victoria Ross to PBR Farms LLC – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 11-65-31
December 16, 2022
Robert Craven and Lisa Riddle to Larry Wayne Bunker – Lot 1, 2 Blk 8 John Miller’s Second Addition to Town of Denver
December 19, 2022
Colton Hibbs to Larry V. and Linda J. Hibbs – See Record
December 20, 2022
Kathryn, Scott, Aaron and Nicole King to Jack and Patti Spainhower – See Record
Corena King Revocable Trust to Jack and Patti Spainhower – See Record
Corena King Revocable Trust to Jack and Patti Spainhower – See Record
Kathryn, Scott, Aaron and Nicole King to Chad Cole – NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 36-65-32 W Old Hwy 169
Corena King Revocable Trust to Chad Cole – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 36-65-32 W Old Hwy 169