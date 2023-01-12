TT In the News

November 1, 2022

Joann Latham to Dustin Wiley – S 21 Ft Lot 5 and all of Lot 8 Blk 6 Frakes and Miller Addition to Grant City

November 3, 2022

Wretha W. Terry, JanNell and Bob Simpson, Paul and Norina Saltarin Solano Terry, Drue Terry and Steve DaSilva to Mark W. and Linda G. Terry – NE1/4 NW1/4 and E1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 20-65-30, Containing 60 Acres MOL

November 4, 2022

Lucinda I. Stine Revocable Trust to LIS Family LLC – NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-66-32

Gregory Powers to Greg Powers Revocable Trust – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 Blk 1 First Addition and N1/2 Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 Blk 1 First Addition, Grant City

November 14, 2022

City of Sheridan to Sur Gro Food Company – See Record

Kevin Lyle and Tyanna Sue Meek to Randy Dean Meek – See Record

Randy Dean and Kristine M. Meek to Kevin Lyle Meek – See Record

Donald L. and Eva Darlene Jay Revocable Trust to Donald L. and Eva Darlene Legacy Trust – See Record

Travis and Shelly Troutwine, Tyson Troutwine, Tiffany and Kayla Troutwine to Johnathan, Mary Jo and Tuker Riley – See Record

November 15, 2022

Glenn and Kandi Hughes to Brian and Amber Monticue – See Record

November 16, 2022

Kyle and Melissa Meyer to Patrick Allen and Roberta Sue Hardy, Brett Allen and Stephanie Danielle Hardy, Barton Cole and Peggy Lynn Hardy, Bradley Paul and Vicky Lynn Hardy – See Record

November 18, 2022

Joshua Taimoor Nana to Grand Oak Ranch, LLC – See Record

November 28, 2022

Findley Boys Partnership, Dalland and Donald Findley to Dallas and Jackie Findley 

Sur-Gro Plant Food Company to Sur-Gro Sheridan LLC – See Record

November 29, 2022

Ralph Kobbe to Kevin Kobbe – Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 Blk 2 Kerr’s First Addition, except that Part of Lot 4 Deeded to the State of Missouri for Hwy 169

Akard Farms, Inc. to Richard and Jane Wolf – See Record

December 1, 2022

James G. and Kathy R. Ray to Brett and Amanda Gilland – All the West of the NW1/4 Sec 43-66-31

Corena King Revocable Trust to Dennis E. Schlake Trustee of the Dennis E. Schlake Trust – NW1/4 Sec 13-65-32

Corena King Revocable Trust to Charles Dearman – See Record

Corena King Revocable Trust to Galen Kemery, Valerie Kemery and Lane Kemery – See Record

December 2, 2022

Corena King Revocable Trust to Benjamin and Camile Seigrist – SW1/4 Sec 27-65-32

Corena King Revocable Trust to Benjamin and Camile Seigrist – See Record

December 6, 2022

J. Corey and B. Alison Kraus, Nick and Carole Kraus to Jared and Brecklyn Findley – See Record

December 7, 2022

Patricia Sanders to Clyde Thrashe Family Farm LLC – See Record

December 8, 2022

Sammy Schneider and Julie Straight to Julie Straight – S1/2 Lot 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 Blk 1 First Addition to Worth

December 12, 2022

Hector Charles Torres and Sandra Kay Fletchall to Cody and Tonya Mullock – See Record

December 13, 2022

Victoria Ross to PBR Farms LLC – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 11-65-31

December 16, 2022

Robert Craven and Lisa Riddle to Larry Wayne Bunker – Lot 1, 2 Blk 8 John Miller’s Second Addition to Town of Denver

December 19, 2022

Colton Hibbs to Larry V. and Linda J. Hibbs – See Record

December 20, 2022

Kathryn, Scott, Aaron and Nicole King to Jack and Patti Spainhower – See Record

Corena King Revocable Trust to Jack and Patti Spainhower – See Record

Corena King Revocable Trust to Jack and Patti Spainhower – See Record

Kathryn, Scott, Aaron and Nicole King to Chad Cole – NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 36-65-32 W Old Hwy 169

Corena King Revocable Trust to Chad Cole – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 36-65-32 W Old Hwy 169

