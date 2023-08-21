July 3
- Dallas and Jackie Findley to Dallas Findley and Jackie Findley Family Trust – See Record
July 5
- Randy and Diane Osborn to Aaron and Tara Varnado and Steven and Sloan Erdey – See Record
- Shadoe and Shelby Miller to Elisha Gibert and Justin Vieth – See Record
July 10
- Paul and Heather Hayden to Paul Hayden and Heather Hayden Revocable Living Trust - NE 1/4 Section 34 Township 65 Range 32 and W 1/2 and NE 1/4 of NE1/4 Section 36 Township 65 Range 32
July 12
- City of Grant City to Larkin Investments LLC, Lawrence and Janet Kinsella, Robert Sue Ellen Hull – order vacating public street
July 13
- Tyrel and Ashley Briner and Jo-Quetta Briner to Debra Jo Briner – See Record
July 14
- Larry A and Cheryl A Grundman to Grundman Family Trust – See Record
July 24
- Michael Cook to J&L Land LLC – See Record
- Brian and Kathryn Sherer to Grand Oak Pastures LLC – See Record
- Brian and Kathryn Sherer to Randy Low and Lynn Haddock-Low – See Record
- Brian and Kathryn Sherer to Andrew and Stormy Brown – See Record
July 26
- Larkin Investment to Lawrence and Janet Kinsella - Lot 1 Block 4 Weigarts addition
- Larkin Investment to Lawrence and Janet Kinsella – See Record
July 27
- Tammy Summa to Timothy and Udana Summa – See Record
July 28
- Ronald Stephenson and William and Teena Stephenson to Randy and Diane Osborn – See Record