December 27, 2022
Danny Freeman to Danny Dean and Barbara Freeman – See Record
Whitney and Jake Dilland to Gwyanda Harker – South half lot 35 of Goodsill’s Addition to Grant City Worth County
December 28, 2022
Gary and Trena Baker to Kendra Pickering – Lot 1, 2, 3 Block 1 Okey’s Addition
Estate of Samuel W. Baker to Kendra Pickering - Lot 1, 2, 3 Block 1 Okey’s Addition
January 3, 2023
Roy Claypool to Judy Claypool – See Record
Eldon & Loretta Hart Revocable Trust to Jay Lynn Hart – W ½ of NW ¼ of NE ¼ of Section 18 Township 66 Range 32
January 9, 2023
Andrews Brothers Inc. to Darin Stephens – West half of NEQ Section 34 Township 67 Range 31 lying east of New Highway 169
Castle 2020 LLC to James Hsiau – East ½ Lot 10 and all of Lot 11, 12 Block 3 Railroad Addition
January 17, 2023
Larry V. Hibbs and Linda J. Hibbs to The Larry V. Hibbs and Linda J. Hibbs, Revocable Trust – See Record
January 18, 2023
Jack and Patti Spainhower to Kansas City Properties & Investments LLC – See Record
January 20, 2023
Vivian Coleman to Corey and Amber DeMott – W ½ of SW ¼ of SW ¼ Section 5 Township 66 Range 31
January 26, 2023
Kenneth L. New to Kenneth New and Phillip New, Stephanie New, William New – SW ¼, W ½, SE ¼ all Section 1 Township 65 Range 33
February 10, 2023
Thomas J. Rockey Trust to John D. Rockey – See Record
Gerald Green to Gerald W. Green and Norma Jean Green Trust – See Record
February 15, 2023
James and Mary Ann Huff to Wake and Co. LLC – Lot 12 Block 10 Original Town of Sheridan
Eric and Jana Stevens to Richard and Dezra Eighhorn and Scott and Jeanette Richhorn – See Record
February 21, 2023
Mark and Laurice Harding to Kenneth and Traci Cass – See Record
February 22, 2023
Gary Allen and Marcia Allen Family Trust to Kenneth Smith and Linda Gray Smith – See Record
Kenneth Smith and Linda Gray Smith to Gary Allen and Marcia Allen – See Record
February 27, 2023
Steven Sisk, Michael and Cheryl Sisk, Susan and Matthew Hardins, Marcie and Andrew Monrad to Kansas City Properties and Investments LLC – See Record