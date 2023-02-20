GRANT CITY, Mo. — In celebration of FFA Week, the Worth County FFA is planning to host a community breakfast open to the public. 

According to an email, the breakfast will be held from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the fairgrounds.

The breakfast will consist of biscuits and gravy, sausage, pancakes, bacon and scrambled eggs.

FFA dress-up days and events

  • Sunday, Feb. 19 - Church at the Grant City Christian Church
  • Monday, Feb. 20 - No School - Presidents Day
  • Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Tractor Tuesday
  • Wednesday, Feb. 22 - FFA Breakfast 6:30 to 9 a.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 23 - Wear camouflage to school
  • Friday, Feb. 24 - Farm Show Friday
