GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Education Foundation recognized members of classes of 1972 and 1973 during this year’s homecoming events.
Classmates were invited to attend and watch the parade. Afterward, Worth County Superintendent Chris Healy took them on a tour of the school to see updates. Following the tour, they met at the new Grant City Golf Clubhouse for a dinner by B & B Barbecue of Albany.
B & B is an Alumni-run business, owned and operated by Brett (’03) and Carrie (Hart, ’07) Dannar and Brent (’03) and Chancey (Claypool, ’08) Sorensen. Dinner presented an opportunity to visit and reminisce about their school experiences, followed by the homecoming game with King City where they were treated to a Tiger victory. During the coin toss, members of the classes that were part of the ’72 and ’73 Tiger gridiron served as honorary captains, consisting of Mike Hardy (‘72), Rick Mullock (‘72), Gary Owens (‘73), and Doug Combs (’73).
Members that were able to attend Homecoming 2022 were; Cynthia (Dawson) Barker, Mike Hardy, Julie (Hass) Moore, Donna (Hughes) Lynch, Rick Mullock, Sharon (Owens) Supinger, Janell (Richards) Smith, and Dan Roach from the Class of ’72. Doug Combs, Carolyn (Wilkinson) Hardy, Marsha (Fletchall) James and Debbie (Thompson) Roach from the class of ’73.