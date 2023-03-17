GRANT CITY, Mo. — This past weekend was a big one for the members of the Worth County R-III drama department as they performed their show, “Seussical the Musical,” starting with a performance for the elementary students during the school day on Friday.
Students, teachers and faculty all had the opportunity to watch the show for free, while general admission and dinner theater tickets were sold for the performances Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
The show was a hit, with dinner theater selling out Friday and Saturday. One theatergoer, a past music teacher from out of town, even described the show, and the department as a whole, as a “hidden gem” amongst the small-town, public school theater circuit.
The show, directed by Nanci Drury and musical directors Caleb Smith and Josh Collitz, was the seventh show at Worth County since Drury took over the drama department, and this is the second year in a row that dinner theater tickets have been sold out.
This show also acted as the final theatrical performance at Worth County R-III for seniors Jase Latham, who played Horton the Elephant, and Andrew Drury, who played Sour Kangaroo and Mr. Mayor.
The Sunday afternoon show brought an end to the 2022-2023 theater season at Worth County, and both the actors and the community members alike are excited to see what next year’s season has in store.