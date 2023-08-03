July 10
Judge Joel Miller
- Christopher D. Shiflett, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $200
July 13
Judge Corey Herron
- Forest J. Buckman, Bethany, Capias warrant issued for failure to appear, Domestic assault-3rd degree
July 13
Judge Joel Miller
- Rachel N. Brown, Grant City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50
- Brett A. Emig, Eagleville, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $50.50
- Cynthia K. Hayes, Grant City, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50
July 14
Judge Corey Herron
- Dwayne G. Harmening, Grant City, Warrant issued for failure to appear Non-Support total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, bond of $44,229.76
July 17
Judge Joel Miller
- Roberta J. Owens, Grant City, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50 and Seat belt violation, $10
July 20
Judge Joel Miller
- Brandon L. Huntsman, Grant City, Unlawful operation of utility vehicle upon highway, $60.50
July 20
Judge Joel Miller
- Linda M. Hubbard, Worth, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50
July 23
Judge Joel Miller
- Elias C. Alarcon, Maryville, Operating motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/ excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
July 24
Judge Joel Miller
- Wayne A. Danielski, Bedford, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
- Constance L. Goodrich, Worth, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicles has not maintained financial responsibility, $150
July 24
Judge Joel Miller
- Timothy B. Clark, Fairfax, Capias Warrant issued, Driving while revoked/ suspended