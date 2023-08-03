MF In the News - Court

July 10

Judge Joel Miller

  • Christopher D. Shiflett, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $200

July 13

Judge Corey Herron

  • Forest J. Buckman, Bethany, Capias warrant issued for failure to appear, Domestic assault-3rd degree

July 13

Judge Joel Miller

  • Rachel N. Brown, Grant City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50
  • Brett A. Emig, Eagleville, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $50.50
  • Cynthia K. Hayes, Grant City, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50

July 14

Judge Corey Herron

  • Dwayne G. Harmening, Grant City, Warrant issued for failure to appear Non-Support total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, bond of $44,229.76

July 17

Judge Joel Miller

  • Roberta J. Owens, Grant City, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50 and Seat belt violation, $10

July 20

Judge Joel Miller

  • Brandon L. Huntsman, Grant City, Unlawful operation of utility vehicle upon highway, $60.50

July 20

Judge Joel Miller

  • Linda M. Hubbard, Worth, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50

July 23

Judge Joel Miller

  • Elias C. Alarcon, Maryville, Operating motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/ excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50

July 24

Judge Joel Miller

  • Wayne A. Danielski, Bedford, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
  • Constance L. Goodrich, Worth, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicles has not maintained financial responsibility, $150

July 24

Judge Joel Miller

  • Timothy B. Clark, Fairfax, Capias Warrant issued, Driving while revoked/ suspended
