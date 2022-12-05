Oct. 3

Judge Joel Miller

  • Amanda M. Dehart, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $52.50
  • Lucky A. Gladstone, Grant City, Minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02%, $235.50
  • Jody R. King, Albany, Purchase/Attempt to purchase or possession of alcohol by minor, $235.50
  • Charles D. White, Grant City, Driving while revoked/suspended, $300

 

Oct. 12

Judge Joel Miller

  • Lindsey M. Overholser, Mt. Ayr, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50

 

Oct. 21

Judge Joel Miller

  • Caden L. Moyer, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10

 

Oct. 24

Judge Joel Miller

  • Robert D. Morrow, Hopkins, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $7.50

 

Nov. 7

Judge Joel Miller

  • Diana D. Sanders, Sheridan, Seat belt violation, $10

 

Nov. 10

Judge Corey Herron

  • James W. Welling, Hatfield, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence, four years supervised probation

 

Nov. 14

Judge Joel Miller

  • Marta C. Beal, Independence, Failure to equip vehicle with adequate/proper muffler, $130.50
  • Crystal L. Garcia, Ravenwood, Speeding 6-10 mph, $60.50
  • Reed S. Hallock, Hatfield, Failure to equip vehicle with adequate/proper muffler, $52.50
  • Kathleen E. Hunter, Grant City, Operating vehicle of another knowing owner did not maintain financial responsibility, $150; Seat belt violation, $10
  • Bobby J. Heyer, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $52.50; Failure to register motor vehicle, $17.50
  • Salah Mahideen, Kansas City, Warrant issued Failure to appear
  • Luke V. Malott, Bethany, Seat belt violation, $10
  • Caleb N. Michael, Gallatin, Failure to equip vehicle with adequate/proper muffler, $130.50; Seat belt violation, $10
  • Jordan K. Overholser, Redding, Iowa, Warrant issued for failure to appear

 

Nov. 16

Judge Joel Miller

  • James D. Gladstone, Worth, Seat belt violation, $10
  • Jason D. Gray, Parnell, Seat belt violation, $10

 

Nov. 17

Judge Joel Miller

  • Tyson R. Boldan, Columbia, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

 

Nov. 18

Judge Joel Miller

  • Joseph D. Mercer, Lake Orion, Mich., Take or attempt to wildlife with illegal firearm, ammunition or method, $49.50

 

Nov. 21

Judge Joel Miller

  • Jackson Runde, Worth, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10
