Oct. 3
Judge Joel Miller
- Amanda M. Dehart, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $52.50
- Lucky A. Gladstone, Grant City, Minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02%, $235.50
- Jody R. King, Albany, Purchase/Attempt to purchase or possession of alcohol by minor, $235.50
- Charles D. White, Grant City, Driving while revoked/suspended, $300
Oct. 12
Judge Joel Miller
- Lindsey M. Overholser, Mt. Ayr, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50
Oct. 21
Judge Joel Miller
- Caden L. Moyer, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
Oct. 24
Judge Joel Miller
- Robert D. Morrow, Hopkins, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $7.50
Nov. 7
Judge Joel Miller
- Diana D. Sanders, Sheridan, Seat belt violation, $10
Nov. 10
Judge Corey Herron
- James W. Welling, Hatfield, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence, four years supervised probation
Nov. 14
Judge Joel Miller
- Marta C. Beal, Independence, Failure to equip vehicle with adequate/proper muffler, $130.50
- Crystal L. Garcia, Ravenwood, Speeding 6-10 mph, $60.50
- Reed S. Hallock, Hatfield, Failure to equip vehicle with adequate/proper muffler, $52.50
- Kathleen E. Hunter, Grant City, Operating vehicle of another knowing owner did not maintain financial responsibility, $150; Seat belt violation, $10
- Bobby J. Heyer, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $52.50; Failure to register motor vehicle, $17.50
- Salah Mahideen, Kansas City, Warrant issued Failure to appear
- Luke V. Malott, Bethany, Seat belt violation, $10
- Caleb N. Michael, Gallatin, Failure to equip vehicle with adequate/proper muffler, $130.50; Seat belt violation, $10
- Jordan K. Overholser, Redding, Iowa, Warrant issued for failure to appear
Nov. 16
Judge Joel Miller
- James D. Gladstone, Worth, Seat belt violation, $10
- Jason D. Gray, Parnell, Seat belt violation, $10
Nov. 17
Judge Joel Miller
- Tyson R. Boldan, Columbia, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Nov. 18
Judge Joel Miller
- Joseph D. Mercer, Lake Orion, Mich., Take or attempt to wildlife with illegal firearm, ammunition or method, $49.50
Nov. 21
Judge Joel Miller
- Jackson Runde, Worth, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10