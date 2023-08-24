July 28
Judge Joel Miller
- James L. Meek, Grant City, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $2.50
August 4
Judge Joel Miller
- Max B. Hopkins, Fairfax, Speeding 20-25 mph, $155.50
August 7
Judge Joel Miller
- Cody C. Craven, Grant City, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50 and Seat belt violation, $10
- Troy D. Ede, Grant City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50 and Seat belt violation, $10
- Stacy A. Morris, Fairfax, Possession of controlled substance, Capias warrant issued
August 8
Judge Joel Miller
- Blake A. Richardson, Fillmore, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility, $150 and Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $2.50
August 14
Judge Joel Miller
- Bryant W. McCord, Grant City, Operating motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $7.50 and Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $2.50
August 15
Judge Joel Miller
- Javen R. Fletchall, King City, Seat belt violation, $10
- Tanner K. Parman, Redding, Iowa, Warrant issued for Speeding (6-10 mph) and Seat belt violation x2, $117 cash only
August 16
Judge Joel Miller
- Bradley D. Risser, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
- Kolten R. Smith, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50