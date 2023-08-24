MF In the News - Court

July 28

Judge Joel Miller

  • James L. Meek, Grant City, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $2.50

August 4

Judge Joel Miller

  • Max B. Hopkins, Fairfax, Speeding 20-25 mph, $155.50

August 7

Judge Joel Miller

  • Cody C. Craven, Grant City, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50 and Seat belt violation, $10
  • Troy D. Ede, Grant City, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50 and Seat belt violation, $10
  • Stacy A. Morris, Fairfax, Possession of controlled substance, Capias warrant issued

August 8

Judge Joel Miller

  • Blake A. Richardson, Fillmore, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility, $150 and Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $2.50

August 14

Judge Joel Miller

  • Bryant W. McCord, Grant City, Operating motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $7.50 and Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, $2.50

August 15

Judge Joel Miller

  • Javen R. Fletchall, King City, Seat belt violation, $10
  • Tanner K. Parman, Redding, Iowa, Warrant issued for Speeding (6-10 mph) and Seat belt violation x2, $117 cash only

August 16

Judge Joel Miller

  • Bradley D. Risser, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
  • Kolten R. Smith, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50
