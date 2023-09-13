MF In the News - Court

Aug. 26

Judge Joel Miller

  • Dustin W. Walters, King City, Seat belt violation, $10

Aug. 28

Judge Joel Miller

  • Jordyn K. Overholser, Redding, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10, Default judgment

Aug. 29

Judge Joel Miller

  • Amberlyn L. Potter, Albany, Warrant issued for Failure to appear, Speeding 6-10 mph, $97

Sep. 7

Judge Joel Miller

  • Tanner K. Parman, Redding, Iowa, Warrant served for Speeding (6-10 mph) and Seat belt violation x2

Sep. 8

Judge Joel Miller

  • Branden K. Findley, Denver, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50 and eat belt violation, $10

Sep. 11

Judge Joel Miller

  • Dawson E. Lee, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $7.50
  • Jerrod R. Naze, Maryville, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50 and Seat belt violation, $10
  • Jenna L. Smith, Sheridan, Speeding 16-19 mph, $52.50
  • Justin P. Smith, Sheridan, Seat belt violation, $10

HIGHWAY PATROL ARRESTS

Aug. 28

  • Josh N. Standiford, 31, Bedford, Iowa, arrested for Driving while intoxicated-Prior offender and Driving while revoked
