Aug. 26
Judge Joel Miller
- Dustin W. Walters, King City, Seat belt violation, $10
Aug. 28
Judge Joel Miller
- Jordyn K. Overholser, Redding, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10, Default judgment
Aug. 29
Judge Joel Miller
- Amberlyn L. Potter, Albany, Warrant issued for Failure to appear, Speeding 6-10 mph, $97
Sep. 7
Judge Joel Miller
- Tanner K. Parman, Redding, Iowa, Warrant served for Speeding (6-10 mph) and Seat belt violation x2
Sep. 8
Judge Joel Miller
- Branden K. Findley, Denver, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50 and eat belt violation, $10
Sep. 11
Judge Joel Miller
- Dawson E. Lee, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $7.50
- Jerrod R. Naze, Maryville, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50 and Seat belt violation, $10
- Jenna L. Smith, Sheridan, Speeding 16-19 mph, $52.50
- Justin P. Smith, Sheridan, Seat belt violation, $10
HIGHWAY PATROL ARRESTS
Aug. 28
- Josh N. Standiford, 31, Bedford, Iowa, arrested for Driving while intoxicated-Prior offender and Driving while revoked