Dec. 2

Judge Joel Miller

Miranda D. Hurst, Savannah, Speeding 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Cruz Rosbel Ulloa, Independence, Speeding, $70.50

 

Dec. 5

Judge Joel Miller

Loren G. Baker, Grant City, Seat belt, $10

Amberlynn L. Potter, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150;  Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $52.50

 

Dec. 6

Judge Joel Miller

Carlos A. Lopez Rivera, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

 

Dec. 7

Judge Joel Miller

Jerry L. Logston II, Easton, Speeding 16-19 mph, $100.50

Gary L. Ochsner, Clive, Iowa, Speeding 16-19 mph, $52.50

Christopher W. Parks, Crivitz, Wisconsin, Speeding 6-10 mph, $60.50

Adrian T. Sorensen, Hatfield,  Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $50.50

 

Dec. 9

Judge Joel Miller

Benny O. Aragon, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $52.50

James A. Foote, Ada, Michigan, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50

Brent W. Harris, Grant City, Seat belt, $10

Matthew P. Maeder, Corning, Iowa,  Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50

Dale R. Woodring, Bethany, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50

 

Dec. 11

Judge Joel Miller

Mark A. Sander, St. Joseph, Speeding 16-19 mph, $100.50

 

Dec. 12

Judge Joel Miller

Christopher B. Mayes, Mapleton, Kansas, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50

 

Dec. 13

Judge Joel Miller

Cruz Rosbel Ulloa, Independence, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $52.50; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150

 

Dec. 17

Judge Joel Miller

Robert Higginbotham, Fernadina Beach, Florida, Take, attempt to take or posses wildlife in violation of department area rules and regulations, $24.50

Levi D. Ware, Gentry, Fail to display plates, $50.50

 

Dec. 19

Judge Joel Miller

William D. Blish, Creston, Warrant issued for Failure to appear

Brittany R. Evans, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150; Seat belt, $10; Fail to display plates, $2.50

John A. Mancuso, Grant City, Minor In Possession 2nd or subsequent offense, $400

Steven P. Merrigan, Maryville, Inadequate muffler, $60.50

Zayne K. Swope, Grant City, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC more than .02%, $235.50; Careless and imprudent driving, $83.50

 

Dec. 20

Judge Joel Miller

Paul N. Rolf, McIntosh, Minnesota, Seat belt, $10; Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50

 

Dec. 26

Judge Joel Miller

Ronda A. Carroll, Stanberry, Seat belt, $10

 

Dec. 29

Judge Joel Miller

Colton C. Johnson, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50

