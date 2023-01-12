Dec. 2
Judge Joel Miller
Miranda D. Hurst, Savannah, Speeding 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Cruz Rosbel Ulloa, Independence, Speeding, $70.50
Dec. 5
Loren G. Baker, Grant City, Seat belt, $10
Amberlynn L. Potter, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150; Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $52.50
Dec. 6
Carlos A. Lopez Rivera, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Dec. 7
Jerry L. Logston II, Easton, Speeding 16-19 mph, $100.50
Gary L. Ochsner, Clive, Iowa, Speeding 16-19 mph, $52.50
Christopher W. Parks, Crivitz, Wisconsin, Speeding 6-10 mph, $60.50
Adrian T. Sorensen, Hatfield, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $50.50
Dec. 9
Benny O. Aragon, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $52.50
James A. Foote, Ada, Michigan, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50
Brent W. Harris, Grant City, Seat belt, $10
Matthew P. Maeder, Corning, Iowa, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50
Dale R. Woodring, Bethany, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50
Dec. 11
Mark A. Sander, St. Joseph, Speeding 16-19 mph, $100.50
Dec. 12
Christopher B. Mayes, Mapleton, Kansas, Speeding 11-15 mph, $52.50
Dec. 13
Cruz Rosbel Ulloa, Independence, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $52.50; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150
Dec. 17
Robert Higginbotham, Fernadina Beach, Florida, Take, attempt to take or posses wildlife in violation of department area rules and regulations, $24.50
Levi D. Ware, Gentry, Fail to display plates, $50.50
Dec. 19
William D. Blish, Creston, Warrant issued for Failure to appear
Brittany R. Evans, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150; Seat belt, $10; Fail to display plates, $2.50
John A. Mancuso, Grant City, Minor In Possession 2nd or subsequent offense, $400
Steven P. Merrigan, Maryville, Inadequate muffler, $60.50
Zayne K. Swope, Grant City, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC more than .02%, $235.50; Careless and imprudent driving, $83.50
Dec. 20
Paul N. Rolf, McIntosh, Minnesota, Seat belt, $10; Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50
Dec. 26
Ronda A. Carroll, Stanberry, Seat belt, $10
Dec. 29
Colton C. Johnson, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph, $89.50