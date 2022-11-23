Oct. 2

Judge Joel Miller

  • Tera L. Coleman, Grant City, Fail to register vehicle, $50.50

 

Oct. 3

Judge Joel Miller

  • William A. Anderson, Bedford, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, Failure to Appear, warrant issued 
  • Dillon L. Curtis, Gallatin, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, Failure to Appear, warrant issued 
  • James E. Green, Worth, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $219.50
  • Hannah M. Slaughter, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph over, $89.50
  • Cassandra K. Strubberg, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10; Fail to secure child under 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat, $49.50; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $319.50

Oct. 5

Judge Joel Miller

  • Melissa S. Eckert, Sheridan, Seat belt violation, $10

Oct. 6

Judge Corey Herron

  • Jeremy S. Huntsman, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, 3rd and subsequent offense, five years supervised probation suspended imposition of sentence
  • Jason L. Latham, Blockton, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, five years department of corrections, suspended execution of sentence

 

Judge Joel Miller

  • Troy B. Clapham, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph over, $89.50

 

Oct. 7

Judge Joel Miller

  • Cassandra K. Strubberg, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, Posession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less, $250

 

Oct. 16

Judge Joel Miller

  • Christopher J. Snow, Springfield, Failure to display plates, $50.50

 

Oct. 17

Judge Joel Miller

  • Jimmy H. Young, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
  • John A. Mancuso, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
  • Robert G. Osborn, Grant City, Operate Motorcycle when driver’s license not valid for such operation, $7.50 

Oct. 20

Judge Joel Miller

  • Lance D. Abplanalp, Grant City, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $7.50
  • Cecelia M. Burbach, Grant City, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50
  • Michele R. Dudley, Kansas City, Speeding 16-19 mph over, $52.50

Oct. 21

Judge Joel Miller

  • Mary J. Fletchall, Cameron, Faliure to stop at stop sign, $7.50

 

Oct. 24

Judge Joel Miller

  • William H. Runde, Grant City, Operate Motorcycle when driver’s license not valid for such operation, $7.50
  • Carson R. Thompson, Gower, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50

 

Oct. 25

Judge Joel Miller

  • Sarah M. Fletchall, Grant City, Assault 4th degree, $365.50

 

Oct. 28

Judge Joel Miller

  • Charles White, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $520.50; Failure to register motor vehicle, $17.50; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150; Seat belt violation, $10
