Oct. 2
Judge Joel Miller
- Tera L. Coleman, Grant City, Fail to register vehicle, $50.50
Oct. 3
Judge Joel Miller
- William A. Anderson, Bedford, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, Failure to Appear, warrant issued
- Dillon L. Curtis, Gallatin, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, Failure to Appear, warrant issued
- James E. Green, Worth, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $219.50
- Hannah M. Slaughter, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph over, $89.50
- Cassandra K. Strubberg, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10; Fail to secure child under 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat, $49.50; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $319.50
Oct. 5
Judge Joel Miller
- Melissa S. Eckert, Sheridan, Seat belt violation, $10
Oct. 6
Judge Corey Herron
- Jeremy S. Huntsman, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, 3rd and subsequent offense, five years supervised probation suspended imposition of sentence
- Jason L. Latham, Blockton, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, five years department of corrections, suspended execution of sentence
Judge Joel Miller
- Troy B. Clapham, Grant City, Speeding 20-25 mph over, $89.50
Oct. 7
Judge Joel Miller
- Cassandra K. Strubberg, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, Posession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less, $250
Oct. 16
Judge Joel Miller
- Christopher J. Snow, Springfield, Failure to display plates, $50.50
Oct. 17
Judge Joel Miller
- Jimmy H. Young, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
- John A. Mancuso, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
- Robert G. Osborn, Grant City, Operate Motorcycle when driver’s license not valid for such operation, $7.50
Oct. 20
Judge Joel Miller
- Lance D. Abplanalp, Grant City, Operate vehicle with vision reducing material, $7.50
- Cecelia M. Burbach, Grant City, Speeding 6-10 mph, $27.50
- Michele R. Dudley, Kansas City, Speeding 16-19 mph over, $52.50
Oct. 21
Judge Joel Miller
- Mary J. Fletchall, Cameron, Faliure to stop at stop sign, $7.50
Oct. 24
Judge Joel Miller
- William H. Runde, Grant City, Operate Motorcycle when driver’s license not valid for such operation, $7.50
- Carson R. Thompson, Gower, Speeding 11-15 mph, $70.50
Oct. 25
Judge Joel Miller
- Sarah M. Fletchall, Grant City, Assault 4th degree, $365.50
Oct. 28
Judge Joel Miller
- Charles White, Grant City, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, $520.50; Failure to register motor vehicle, $17.50; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150; Seat belt violation, $10