Bobcat and otter tagging
Bobcats and river otters must be tagged by a Missouri State Conservation agent by April 10 or before the taker sells it or has it tanned or mounted. If you are going to freeze the whole carcass before tagging, put a wide carpenter-type pencil or something like that through the upper lip and eye socket before freezing the skin to help with tagging. Contact state conservation agents a few days ahead of time to help fit the tagging into their busy schedules.
Hunter education
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Hunter Education Program can be completed two ways.
One option is the all-online hunter education program for anyone 16 and older. Along with the traditional online course, there is a new, more interactive “video game”-like option. More information can be found at the MDC website at mdc.mo.gov in the hunter education section.
The second option has as self-study knowledge portion and 2-4 hour in-person skills class portion (class length is dependent on class size and testing time). You must complete and pass both to earn your certificate. You can choose from two ways to complete the knowledge portion before you go to a skills class.
You can complete the knowledge portion by having a hunter education manual sent in the mail to you from the central MDC office (call 573-522-4115), study and complete all chapter reviews, and present your completed manual at the skills session. Or you can do the online/mobile course, complete the chapter reviews and bring your certificate to the skills session.
You then must register for a skills session and pass the exam to become certified. The online course and registration are on the MDC website at mdc.mo.gov in the hunter education section.
An MDC Hunter Education Skills class will be offered on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Albany Community Center, 200 W. Rigney St. You can search for other classes in Missouri as well.
Landowner Permit Registry
MDC reminds Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Permit Application system that it may be time to reaffirm or update the property information they submitted to MDC. The simple reaffirmation process is required every three years. The Landowner Permit Application system helps prevent non-landowners from fraudulently obtaining the free landowner permits.
Landowners can complete the simple reaffirmation process online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits.
Once logged in to Manage Your Account, click Manage My Landowner Permit Application and select the Reaffirm or Remove button for each property listed. Landowners can also add newly acquired or other qualifying property not previously included. Once all property has been reviewed and saved, landowners will be able to request their landowner permits as soon as they become available for the season.
MDC will be emailing landowners who enrolled in 2020 with information and instructions on reaffirming or updating their property information. Landowners without email will receive a letter from MDC with information and instructions on reaffirming or updating their property information.
For more information on MDC Landowner Permits, including qualifications, benefits and the application process, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/permits/landowner-permits.
Deer management assistance programs available for landowners
The Missouri Department of Conservation has a Deer Management Assistance Program that can help landowners and deer hunters manage deer on their properties by allowing them and hunters they designate to buy additional firearms permits to take antlerless deer on the properties above and beyond regular-season harvest limits when there is excessive deer damage to crops and/or to maintain a healthy deer population.
DMAP also provides landowners with science-based methods and information to address a spectrum of other local deer management goals, including Quality Deer Management (QDM) objectives.
Any private property of at least 500 acres is eligible for the program, and individual parcels of land, regardless of ownership, may be combined to satisfy the acreage requirements if no parcel of land is more than a half-mile (by air) from the boundary of another parcel being combined to form an enrolled DMAP property.