January 17, 2023
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Clerk Roberta Owens and Assessor Miles Spainhower.
The Jan. 9 minutes and agenda were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried.
The commissioners discussed the second round of ARPA funds. Commissioner Summers is going to talk to the MAC county lawyer to find out what it can be spent on, and report back next Monday.
The commissioners discussed the pending brush road letters that have been sent. Clerk Owens presented a list of potentially completed roads. Road and bridge foreman will inspect them. The commissioner presented clerk Owens with a list of landowners that had requested extensions.
Assessor Miles Spainhower came to request to have the county “flown” for better assessment of the county. The last time it was flown was in 2015. The funds would be taken out of the Assessment Tech to pay for it.
Miles also proposed an elected official retreat to be held somewhere off-site and with a third-party mediator. He would be in charge of setting it up. No action was taken at this time.
The commissioners discussed the rock and hauling prices for 2023. The county will not be matching the patron rock again this year as the prices have raised too much. The cost for patron rock will be $440 for one truck load and $595 for a truck and pup. Commissioner Tyler Paxson made a motion to open the patron rock money collection period to start Feb. 1 and run through Feb. 28. Commissioner Regan Nonneman seconded. All in favor, motion carried.
Clerk Owens presented the commissioners with the part of the budget that she could complete until all officeholders turn in their budget papers. Commissioners reviewed the budget and made recommendations for changes.