Worth County Commission, Sept. 6
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Treasurer Linda Brown, Jim Fletchall and Abby Hawk.
The Aug. 29 minutes and agenda were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Tyler Paxson and seconded by Commissioner Regan Nonneman. All were in favor and the motion carried.
The weekly financial statement, payroll and bills were presented by Treasurer Linda Brown. Commissioner Tyler Paxson made a motion to approve the payroll and bills, seconded by Commissioner Regan Nonneman. The motion carried.
EMD, Abby Hawk reported that funds from the LEPC fund can only be used for state training events now. The county can now let the bid for the new generators that are being funded by grant monies. Over 1 percent of the county is reportedly infected with COVID.
Road and Bridge Foreman Jim Fletchall reported that they are crushing rock at Watterson Quarry. They should have rock by Monday the 12th, which should help get the east side of the county finished up. Commissioner Regan Nonneman told Fletchall that Gentry County would like to borrow a couple of workers to help them build a bridge, so he should expect a call from them.
Sheriff Scott Sherer stopped in to fill the commissioners in on the latest from his training. He is requesting MOSWIN radios. He saw some body and car cameras at training he would like to get. He said the county will need them sooner or later. These have cloud service and are $4,500 a year to maintain. Clerk Owens will check into the new sheriff salary and get Scott bumped up to the new rate.
Commissioner Tyler Paxson approached Sherri James to see if she would want to be Worth County’s board member for the Mental Health Board. She agreed and filled out an application. Commissioner Regan Nonneman made a motion to approve James’ application and appoint her to the Mental Health Board. Commissioner Tyler Paxson seconded. All were in favor and the motion carried.
Kim Mildward from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments called to have the commissioners print and sign the letter of approval for United Fiber’s application for the Missouri ARPA Broadband infrastructure Program offered by the Department of Economic Development, Broadband Development Office.
Worth County Commission, Sept. 12
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, County Clerk Roberta Owens, Treasurer Linda Brown, Jim Fletchall, and Miles Spainhower.
Commissioner Tyler Paxson made a motion to approve the Sept. 6 minutes and agenda, seconded by Commissioner Regan Nonneman. All were in favor and the motion carried.
Treasurer Linda Brown presented the weekly financial statement, payroll and bills.
A field representative for Congressman Sam Graves’ office came to introduce himself and share news on what is going on in Graves’ office.
Commissioner Regan Nonneman made a motion to approve payroll and bills and was seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor so the motion carried.
The commissioners discussed the new sheriff salary that has taken effect. Clerk Owens and Commissioner Summers will check on it.
Assessor Miles Spainhower came in to update the commissioners on his office. He is now charging Crellogic, Black Night and Zillow $1,200 for information, but moving forward he will probably charge $2,400. He will check with neighboring counties and see what their fees are. They have been working on Devenet, deeds and field reviews also.
Road and Bridge Foreman Jim Fletchall reported that there was a problem with the transmission on the CASE grader. It will probably cost around $15,000 to fix.
Commissioner Nonneman called the Gentry County commissioners to confirm they needed help with building a bridge. Fletchall will go check it out this week. Gentry County will reimburse Worth County for the mileage and pay for the crew that goes down.
Worth County
Commission, Sept. 19
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, County Clerk Roberta Owens, Treasurer Linda Brown and Jim Fletchall.
The Sept. 12 minutes and agenda were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Tyler Paxson and seconded by Commissioner Regan Nonneman. All were in favor and the motion carried.
The weekly financial statement, payroll and bills were presented by Treasurer Linda Brown. Commissioner Regan Nonneman made a motion to approve the payroll and bills, seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. The motion carried.
The commissioners discussed the sheriff’s salary. After talking with the MAC lawyer they came to a decision. Commissioner Regan Nonneman made a motion to follow the State Statute RSMo 57.317.2 in reference to Sheriff Scott Sherer’s salary.
Road and Bridge Foreman Jim Fletchall reported that he had been to Gentry County to the bridge site that the road and bridge crew is going to help build. The county will need to take their crane, as Gentry County’s is too small. Gentry County will reimburse Worth County.
The Regional Council of Governments called with a funding opportunity with a grant that offers help with the planning and activities of building a bridge. The commission voted not to proceed with that grant at this time.
The commissioners discussed brush clearing. The current brush policy states that if a landowner doesn’t get their brush cut by the deadline that the county will remove the brush at a cost to the landowner using the current FEMA rates. The new policy will change that. The landowner will be charged the current contract rates and all costs will be added to the landowner’s tax bill. All were in favor, and the motion carried.
The commissioners held the tax levy hearing for 2022. General Revenue - $.5000 per $100 assessed valuation; General Revenue Temporary 1 - $.3500 per $100 assessed valuation; General Revenue Temporary 2 - $.3500 per $100 assessed valuation; Library Fund - $.1000 per $100 assessed valuation; Road and Bridge Fund - $.5000 per $100 assessed valuation; Special Road and Bridge Fund - $.3500 per $100 assessed valuation; Senior Services Fund - $.0500 per $100 assessed valuation.