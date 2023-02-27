Worth County Commission, Feb. 6
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Clerk Roberta Owens, Treasurer Stephanie Hardy, Jim Fletchall, Abby Hawke and Andy Mathias.
The Jan. 23 minutes and agenda were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried.
The weekly financial statement, payroll and bills were presented by Clerk Roberta Owens. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried.
EMD Abby Hawk reported that she submitted her budget for the EMP grant. There will be storm spotter training Feb. 23 at the Grant City Golf House. She is working on a grant for radios for the sheriff’s department. It will be a 50-50 match. Abby will put it out in the media that there isn’t a burn ban in place, but it is very dry and to try not to burn until we get some measurable rain.
Recorder Amanda Gilland came in to introduce herself and explain what she has going on with her office. The SOS office will digitize the microfilm records for free. The county just has to send an external hard drive for the files. So she will move forward with that process.
Commissioner Tyler Paxson reported that Mr. Kimmon had finished cutting his brush on Garnett Avenue. The commissioners discussed having the county take care of the Boy Scout land area, as no one was in charge of the scouts right now.
Larry Jacobsen and Andy Mathias from Snyder and Associates came to discuss the bridge on Old Highway 169 that the county is replacing with BRO funds. They will send in a proposal.
Sabin Yanez with CFS Engineers came in to discuss the bridge on Old Highway 169 that the county is replacing with BRO funds.
Clerk Owens presented the commissioners with an order to appoint Teresa McDonald as the Tri-County Health Board Director for 2023. Commissioner Regan Nonneman made a motion to approve Teresa McDonald’s appointment as Tri-County Health Board Director, which was seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried.
Clerk Owens presented Commissioner Summers with the Region H Hazmat agreement for 2023 for signage. Commissioner Regan Nonneman made a motion to approve the Region H Hazmat agreement for 2023. Commissioner Tyler Paxson seconded.
Worth County Commission, Feb. 14
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Clerk Roberta Owens, Treasurer Stephanie Hardy and Jim Fletchall.
The Feb. 6 minutes and agenda were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried.
The weekly financial statement, payroll and bills were presented by Clerk Roberta Owens. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried.
Road and Bridge foreman reported that the new grader is here. He and the commissioners discussed changing tires for larger ones. After much discussion and a few phone calls, the commissioners opened bids for bridge replacement #2810019. The commissioners filled out the consultant selection rating sheet for MoDOT, and after review and rating system the commissioner decided on Great River Engineering. Commissioner Tyler Paxson made a motion to accept Great River Engineering’s bid for building the new bridge on #2810019. Commissioner Regan Nonneman seconded. All were in favor, and the motion carried.
The commissioners signed the letter of recommendation to add Anthony Steinhauser to the TAC Board.
The commissioners discussed putting some of the government ARPA money into a CD until they are ready to expend it. Commissioner Paxson made a motion to put the ARPA money in a CD for 6 months. Commissioner Regan Nonneman seconded. All were in favor, and the motion carried.
The commissioners discussed the new building for the road and bridge department. They have discussed a Quonset shed in the past, but decided to just put the building out for bid. They want to see what they can get as far as a metal building.
Assessor Miles Spainhower came to the meeting to ask for explanation on a 911 addressing mistake made by Clerk Owens. She explained that the mistake came from Nodaway County dispatch and in no way did she mean to cause him trouble. Clerk Owens will continue to take the information for the 911 addresses. As per Commissioner Paxson she will send the info to Nodaway County to Matt Sorenson who will then assign the address.