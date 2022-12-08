Worth County Commission, Nov. 7
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Clerk Roberta Owens, Treasurer Linda Brown, Jim Fletchall and Abby Hawke.
The Oct. 31 minutes and agenda were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Tyler Paxson and seconded by Commissioner Regan Nonneman. All were in favor and the motion carried.
The weekly financial statement, payroll and bills were presented by Treasurer Linda Brown. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Tyler Paxson and seconded by Commissioner Regan Nonneman. All were in favor and the motion carried.
EMD Abby Hawk had Commissioner Summers sign some paperwork for the generator grant. The other grant using ARPA funds has to be spent by the end of the year. Hawk reported that the tornado siren in Sheridan isn’t working; she notified Butch Thomas of the problem.
CAT representative Jeremy Rock came to explain the CAT generator rental program. In the event the rental generator would come full of gas, and have all the necessary cords etc. They will also service the machine if necessary.
Worth County Commission Nov. 14
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Clerk Roberta Owens, and Treasurer Linda Brown.
The Nov. 7 minutes and agenda were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Tyler Paxson and seconded by Commissioner Regan Nonneman. All were in favor and the motion carried. The weekly financial statement, payroll and bills were presented by Treasurer Linda Brown.
Chad Higdon from Second Harvest Food Bank came to request some of the ARPA funds. They have applied for a grant to buy a new cooling system, and are asking all the counties for help. Commissioner Nonneman made a motion to pledge 1 percent of the ARPA funds to the project. Commissioner Tyler Paxson seconded. All were in favor, and the motion carried.
The commissioner discussed the CASE grader and the possibility of cutting their losses and just selling it for salvage. The matter was tabled until the following week.
Worth County Commission, Nov. 21
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Clerk Roberta Owens, and Treasurer Linda Brown.
The Nov. 14 minutes and agenda were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried. Treasurer Linda Brown presented the weekly financial statement, payroll and bills.
Sheriff Scott Sherer, and Deputy Jason Cain stopped in. Sherer would like to receive his new salary in two checks instead of just one lump sum. The commissioners agreed to this.
The commissioners went and looked over the electrical panel with H&H Electric and updated the status for the generators.