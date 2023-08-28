Worth County Commission, Aug. 7
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Clerk Roberta Owens, Treasurer Stephanie Hardy, Kevin Fisher and Jim Fletchall.
- The minutes and agenda for the Aug. 1 meeting were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried.
- Worth County Emergency Management Director Abby Hawk reported by phone. Generator looks to ship soon. It is on a 9-to10-day delay due to parts. EMPG grant application has been submitted. She plans to test sirens on Wednesday as usual, weather permitting.
- Treasurer Stephanie Hardy presented the payroll and bills. Commissioner Tyler Paxson made a motion to approve the payroll and bills. Commissioner Regan Nonneman seconded. All were in favor, and the motion carried.
- Road and Bridge crew member Lee Moad came to report that he is retiring Aug. 31. Foreman Jim discussed the new county barn and some brush issues. He wants the commissioners to inspect David Seat’s area for final approval of it being completed.
- Economic Developer Kevin Fisher came in to update the commissioners on the cleanup day he is planning. There will be a cleanup day on Sept 9.
- Assessor Miles Spainhower attended the meeting to ask about the policy manual. He wanted to be sure his deputy was getting the same leave as the others. Clerk Owens pointed out the manual had been updated last June to add flex time as we didn’t have it in place so that his and the clerk’s deputy would have leave time. Miles requested a pay raise for his deputy to $17 an hour.
- The BOE values were brought up. The Assessor has closed his books so there will be no values extended. He or his deputy had submitted the values and now the clerk needs to check with Devenet if there is an issue. Clerk Owens explained she will take care of issue. Even though it is not up to the clerk to get the assessed after BOE values. Commissioner Summers called Devenet and was told the values have now been updated and she sent the clerk an email this morning on how to retrieve them.
- Clerk Owens presented the commissioners with a list of Library Board members to approve.
- Commissioner Regan Nonneman made a motion to approve Carol Parman and Nikki Tracy to the library board. Commissioner Tyler Paxson seconded. All were in favor and the motion carried.
Worth County Commission, Aug. 14
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Clerk Roberta Owens, Treasurer Stephanie Hardy and Jim Fletchall.
- The minutes and agenda from the Aug. 7 meeting were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried.
- Road and Bridge Foreman Jim Fletchall reported that the tube project is complete on Grizzly Trail.
- Jim Ridge stopped in and asked if there would be more gravel placed on the alternate route for the bridge closing on State Route A. Jim will inspect the roadway and take the necessary steps to keep it up.
- Commissioner Tyler Paxson brought shredding documents that the county no longer needs to save. He checked with Northwest Missouri State University and they will take our paper. The county will just have to drive it over to them.
- The commissioners inspected the courthouse as part of their meeting. No big issues were reported.