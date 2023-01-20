In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jubal Summers, West Commissioner Tyler Paxson, East Commissioner Regan Nonneman, Clerk Roberta Owens, Treasurer Stephanie Hardy, Abby Hawke, Gary with HOWE company, Kevin Bell with CAT and Julie Wieland.
- The minutes and agenda were presented and asked to be approved. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried. The weekly financial statement, payroll and bills were presented by Treasurer Stephanie Hardy. The motion to approve was made by Commissioner Regan Nonneman and seconded by Commissioner Tyler Paxson. All were in favor and the motion carried.
- EMD Abby Hawk reported that she submitted the sheriff radio grant. The next Storm Spotter Training will be held Feb. 23 at the Grant City Golf Course Event Center.
- Gary McFee from HOWE company came to check in to see if the county needed anything.
- The commissioners opened the rock haul bid. They received one bid from Wieland Hauling. The 2023 bid amount is $9.95 per ton for the tax, and patron rock for the 2023 season. The haul rate for rip rap from S&A Quarry in Bethany is $20 per ton. Fuel prices are for every 25 cents per gallon increase in fuel price, our haul rate will increase by 25 cents. If fuel decreases below MFA price at time of bid, our original bid haul rate stands. Commissioner Regan Nonneman made a motion to accept Wieland Hauling’s bid, and Commissioner Tyler Paxson seconded. All were in favor, and the motion carried.
- Dana Auffiert stopped in to introduce herself as the new YPA (4-H) for Worth County, replacing Cody Green, who had resigned. She will be in Worth County 10 hours a week.
- Kevin Bell with CAT stopped in to pick up the check for the new 317 excavators that was purchased in 2022, and a refund check for the 320 excavator that was sold in 2022.