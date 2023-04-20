GRANT CITY, Mo. — The churches of Worth County have been hosting baccalaureate services for the graduating seniors for many years. Traditionally, this service is held in the school gymnasium the morning of graduation, and students and their families are invited to partake in one last community church service before the seniors graduate and head off into the world.
This year, the pastors and members of the Worth County Ministerial Alliance, a group of all the local pastors who are usually responsible for planning and hosting this service, have decided to take things in a different direction. In the past, the baccalaureate service has been a traditional church service on the morning of graduation. This year, the pastors want to bring the seniors together for an event with food, games and a devotional.
“Baccalaureate has become a thing for the community so we’re just trying to find another way to impact the kids before their next journey in life,” explained Assembly of God Pastor Len Green.
As Green put it, the baccalaureate service has become something for the entire community, and parents and grandparents enjoy it because it’s a church service — however the service is not supposed to be for them. The service is for the kids, and the pastors want to find a way to focus the event on them.
“It’s gonna be a fun time with games and stuff,” Green stated. “...We’re gonna grill hamburgers and hot dogs, maybe a question-and-answer time. We want to be praying for those kids afterwards, those kids going off to college, spending time in prayer with them.”
The pastors have also asked for the local churches to make and donate desserts for the event, as they want to ensure they have plenty of food for the 27 graduating seniors. The baccalaureate event is to take place on May 7, the Sunday prior to graduation, at 3 p.m. at the golf house.
As Green detailed, the seniors are stepping into their next journey, and the goal of the pastors of Worth County is to be able to spend time with the students, and try to prepare them, as this might be the last chance they are going to get.