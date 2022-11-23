SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Akaysha (Ragan) Diekmann, a former Worth County graduate from the class of 2011, has recently graduated from John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences with a second Bachelor’s degree in medical dosimetry.
She is currently employed with Missouri Cancer Associates in Columbia, Missouri, where she has worked as a radiation therapist for the past six years.
Prior to working as a radiation therapist, Diekmann attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville and Saint Luke’s College of Health Sciences in Kansas City, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s in radiologic sciences. She then furthered her education by attending Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where she received a degree in radiation therapy.
Diekmann has recently passed the Medical Dosimetry Certification Board, and will split her time working as a certified medical dosimetrist and radiation therapist.