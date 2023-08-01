GRANT CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, July 22, the Worth County 4-H and FFA livestock committee sponsored a livestock show, which was held at the fairgrounds in Grant City.
The show awards were split up between animal breeds and types in the breeding and market categories.
In the Beef Cattle categories, Addison Cadle took home the Champion Bucket Calf In-County award, as well as the Champion Female title. Kenzie Milligan also won this title in her category for her Simmental Calf, along with the Champion Senior Showmanship award, while Kipton Thummel won Reserve Champion Female for Angus Cattle and the Junior Showmanship award.
For the goats, Naveah Wollard and Addy Schuman won the awards for Champion Breeding Doe and Reserve Champion Breeding Doe respectively, in addition to their Champion Market awards, in which Wollard won Reserve Champion Market, and Schuman took Champion Market. Schuman also won the Junior Showmanship award for her category, with the Senior award going to Skye Mallen.
The Champion Ewe in the breeding category was won by Bexlie Busby, and the Reserve went to Cole Hartschen. Both of these awards in the Market category also went to Bexlie Busby, as well as the Junior Showmanship award. Lauren Herndon received the Senior Showmanship award.
Finally in the swine category, Drew Welch won Champion Gilt and Addison Cadle won Reserve Champion Gilt. Welch received Champion Barrow. Addison Cadle received Reserve Champion Barrow. Rounding out the category, Hali Smith won the Junior Showmanship award with Tate Welch winning the Senior Showmanship award.