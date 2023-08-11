GRANT CITY, Mo. — Work has begun on the parking lot of Worth County R-III High School as hired company Approved Paving LLC moves in to pave the way for the 2023-2024 school year.
School staff and Tiger sports fans alike are looking forward to the newly refurbished parking lot, as well as the addition of the new LED lights at the football field that are scheduled to be installed in the coming days.
Potholes are being filled, asphalt is being spread and things are starting to look up for the parking situation at Worth County R-III.
While work has been done on parts of the parking lot, this will complete the job by paving over the sections that have yet to be redone.
The parking situation at Tiger sporting events has been widely complained about due to the state of the parking lot, so this new addition is one that has been long-awaited and likely will be welcomed by members of the Worth County community.
According to Worth County bus driver Darin Drury, who has personal and professional experience driving in the parking lot:
“Buses don’t do well on rough roads and the buses feel everything. Aside from our buses, buses come in from other schools for football games and track meets, so I think the new paving is going to improve the parking situation tremendously for everyone, not just drivers in Worth County.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Darin Drury is reporter Riley Drury’s father.